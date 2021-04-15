MARIETTA -- North Cobb Christian won its first girls region soccer title in program history with a 4-2 victory over Mount Paran Christian in the championship game of the Region 7A tournament at Walker's Robertson Field on Thursday.
The win also gives North Cobb Christian (9-2-1) the top seed from the region in the Class A Private state playoffs. The Lady Eagles will host the fourth seed from Region 6A in a first-round game next Tuesday.
With the game tied 2-2, it was Macie Rainwater who gave North Cobb Christian the lead midway through the second half as she blasted a shot into the goal from short range with 21:23 remaining to go up 3-2.
NCC put the finishing touches on its win when Chloe Clark scored on a penalty kick with 11:51 to go.
"Just so proud of our girls," North Cobb Christian coach Todd Rainwater said. "Mount Paran Christian is a powerhouse. They're so strong and well coached. They're a great team. They always fight hard and it was never a shoo-in. These girls from North Cobb Christian fought hard with heart and grit. We had girls who were hurt and we don't have a ton of players, we just don't. So we grind and we work and we play hard and it fell in our favor."
Mount Paran Christian (9-4) will be the No. 2 seed from the region and will host the third seed from Region 6A in the first-round.
MPC got on the scoreboard first when Ella Akins scored with 35:27 remaining in the first half for a 1-0 lead.
After that, it was North Cobb Christian which had the momentum. Bella Stephens got NCC on the board when her goal with 24:45 left in the first half tied the game at 1-all.
North Cobb Christian continued to be on the offensive as Rainwater connected on a scoring opportunity on a breakaway to put NCC ahead 2-1 with 13:09 to go in the first half.
However, Mount Paran got back on track and took the offensive towards the end of the first half. Annie Strickland scored with 54 seconds left to even the score at 2-all going into halftime.
"I'm proud of the girls for the way they competed," Mount Paran Christian coach Britt Cottingham said. "(North Cobb Christian makes) us better and I think we make them better and we knew all along it was going to come down to (Thursday). They're a great team and they're going to do some damage in the state playoffs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.