KENNESAW -- North Cobb Christian went on a 10-0 run in the final quarter to pull away and defeat Walker 83-68 in a Region 7A game Tuesday.
In the final 4 minutes, the Eagles (12-5, 4-1 Region 7A Private) started their 10-0 run with a mid-range jump shot by Wilson, followed by Dixon hitting one of two free throws. Wilson hit a pair of free throws, Dixon added another and a pair of layups by Holden Cardon capped the run.
North Cobb Christian was led by Josh Dixon, who scored a career-high 32 points. Albert Wilson finished with 18 points and Jack Hewitt added eight.
CJ Brown scored 27 points for Walker (14-6, 3-3), with Ricky McKenzie adding 17.
The victory pulled North Cobb Christian within a half-game of region leader Christian Heritage, which it defeated Monday. It allowed for a little bit of revenge after the Wolverines won the first matchup of the season against the Eagles, 66-63, earlier this month.
Walker led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter and stayed close as North Cobb Christian continually put the Wolverines at the free-throw line in the first half. Walker made nine of 13 attempts.
“They were being too aggressive on defense,” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “It was getting intense, and I think the intensity got to them on the defensive end.”
North Cobb Christian led 40-37 at the half and started to build a lead in the third quarter as it went on a 13-6 run. The spurt opened with a 3-pointer by Tremain Davis, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, and was followed by a layup by Dixon. Davis hit another 3-pointer to extend the lead to seven.
Walker kept it close as Brown scored six points off two layups and two free throws, but the Eagles answered as Davis hit one of two free throws, which was followed by Jacob Cruz’s putback and Sam Ayegunle's layup to make it 60-54 as the quarter ended.
North Cobb Christian increased the lead to 66-54 early in the fourth quarter as Ayegunle made a layup, followed by two layups by Dixon.
