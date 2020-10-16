North Cobb Christian beat Mount Paran Christian in four sets to win the Region 7A championship Thursday at Mount Paran.
North Cobb Christian (21-10) won the match 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22.
It was the third time the teams had faced one another over the last nine days. Mount Paran won the first meeting, while North Cobb Christian won the last two.
“We played with nothing to lose, and we played as a team,” North Cobb Christian coach Sara Mitchell said. “The girls put each other first and they didn’t play selfish. They didn’t worry about who was on the other side.”
Mitchell said the best part about the match was seeing the amount of passion on the court that overcame the pressure from Mount Paran.
North Cobb Christian won the first two sets before Mount Paran (26-9) was able to regroup.
“We made a pretty huge lineup change when it came to the third game,” Mount Paran coach Salina Chancy said. “Our No. 1 offensive player (Kara Dunn) is hurt right now, we were just trying to figure out what works best for us as she’s recovering.”
Mount Paran kept a short lead in the fourth set and was able to maintain long rallies, but North Cobb Christian continued to apply the pressure and put the match away.
“We get to host playoffs for the first time, and this is actually the first region (championship) win in volleyball in our school’s history, which is awesome,” Mitchell said.
North Cobb Christian earned the No. 1 seed and will host Fellowship Christian on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class A private-school state playoffs. Mount Paran will host Mount Pisgah Christian.
Chancy said her team needs to work on consistency and confidence as it heads into the state playoffs.
“We need to have a positive mentality, positive self-talk, playing together as a team and really applying what we do in practice into the games,” Chancy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.