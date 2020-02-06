POWDER SPRINGS — North Cobb took control with a big first half and then fought off a Kennesaw Mountain comeback in the final two quarters to win 65-61 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament at McEachern’s Lovinggood Gym.
The second-seeded Warriors (14-11) saw a 30-12 halftime lead get cut down significantly as the third-seeded Mustangs (10-16) outscored them 49-35 in the second half.
Still, North Cobb was able to hold on for the win to advance to Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game against either McEachern or Hillgrove.
“When you go up on a team that big, you know they are going to come back,” North Cobb coach Terry Gorsuch said. “We knew (Kennesaw Mountain was) going to make a run, and we contributed a little bit. Give them credit. They dug deep and they made it a game, for sure.”
Justin Coleman scored 15 points, while Jaiden Neville added 13 points and Tyler Gorsuch 10 for North Cobb.
Perry Robinson scored 23 points, while Jordan James contributed 16 and Nick Hein 12 for Kennesaw Mountain, which will face the McEachern-Hillgrove loser in the consolation game Saturday at 4:15 p.m.
Leading 3-2 early in the first quarter, North Cobb went on a 9-0 run. A 3-pointer by Jared DeJesus began the rally, followed by three-point plays by Coleman and Jay Brown to give the Warriors a 12-2 lead with 2:32 remaining in the period.
North Cobb went on to lead 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and then later stretched a 19-10 lead with 6:10 left in the first half to a 30-12 halftime advantage with an 11-2 run.
Freddy Woods began the run with a steal and layup. Malik Washington and Neville also contributed with 3-pointers.
Kennesaw Mountain began to cut into North Cobb’s lead at the beginning of the second half as 3s from James and Robinson helped make it 35-24 with 5:43 to go in the third quarter.
North Cobb was up 37-24 with 5:09 to go in the third period when Kennesaw Mountain surged with a 12-4 run to finish the third period trailing only 41-36. The Mustangs got most of their points during the surge at the free-throw line, where they went 9-for-11.
A 3-pointer by Tyler Gorsuch at the beginning of the fourth quarter began another run for North Cobb, as it took a 54-41 lead with 3:32 remaining in the game, but Kennesaw Mountain got a second wind and outscored the Warriors 9-2 to cut their advantage to 56-50 at the 2:03 mark.
The Mustangs were able to get within three at 61-58 with 18 seconds left, but that was as close as they could get.
“We switched defenses and went to a half-court strap (in the second half) that kind of put (North Cobb) down just a little bit before coach Gorsuch could figure out some wrinkles. He has wrinkles for everything,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Eric Blair said. “It was us switching defenses and playing with a little more intensity and energy.”
