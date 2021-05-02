SMYRNA -- Logan Bare’s RBI single to score Tyler Gorsuch in the top of the seventh inning lifted North Cobb to a 3-2 victory over Campbell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state baseball tournament.
The victory moves the Warriors (17-16) into a second round for the first time since the 2014 season. They will travel to Grayson for a second round matchup next week. Campbell, which won a region championship for the first time since the new school opened in 1988, saw its season come to a close at 19-12.
“That was a great team that we beat today,” North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said. “I'm so proud of our guys who have come together so much as a team over the course of the season and we improved weekly. We have a group of seniors that never say die and all the other guys have followed as a result.”
Gorsuch earned the victory by pitching a complete game, allowing only two runs on six hits.
“It has been the best collection of dugout atmosphere, every pitch dialed in,” Callahan said. “That is everything I could ask for, but all the credit goes to the seniors who are so dang tough.”
The Spartans took a first-inning lead on an RBI single from Ramses Fultz to bring home Michael Braswell.
North Cobb tied the game in the second when Trevor Lovett stole home.
Harry Ford gave the Warriors their first lead of the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth to go up 2-1.
Campbell taking advantage of a North Cobb error to allow Corian Davis to score and tie the game 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning.
Braswell was the hard-luck loser for the Spartans, giving up only three runs on three hits.
Campbell’s Garrett DeHart went 2-for-4 with a double.
