KENNESAW -- North Alabama used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to get the game to overtime, and then found a way to hold off Kennesaw State in the extra period to post a 69-66 victory at the KSU Convocation Center on Thursday.
The loss was costly as it kept the Owls (9-10, 5-3 ASUN) from getting over .500 for the first time this season and dropped them out of a fourth-place tie in the conference, and into a fifth-place tie with Eastern Kentucky.
KSU led 55-45 with 7:59 to play when the Lions began their big run, which featured four points each from Skyler Gill and Rhema Pegues. However the Owls closed the game on a 7-2 run over the last 1:22 to tie the game. Hooks' layup ended North Alabama's scoring run, a 3-pointer from Amani Johnson, who had a team-high 17 points, and a steal and a layup by Stacie Jones forced overtime.
Pegues, who had a game-high 18 points, gave the Lions the lead in overtime, and they did not trail again. Gill, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, made a layup and a free throw for a 67-64 lead.
A jumper by Hooks brought KSU back within one, but Gill's jumper with 10 seconds to play put the game away.
It was a game KSU seemed to have in complete control early. It had a 16-point lead midway through the second quarter, and dominated the glass in the first half outrebounding the Lions 26-8 and 13-3 on the offensive end, which led to a 38-26 lead at the half.
Carly Hooks' jumper with 8:04 to play in the third quarter gave KSU a 12-point lead, but North Alabama began to chip away at the deficit. A layup by Emma Kate Tittle cut the Owls lead to three at 42-39, but KSU answered with eight straight points to push the advantage back to double-digits before settling for a 49-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Jade Moore finished with 17 points and Sara Wohlgemuth added 10 for the Lions (8-11, 3-5).
KSU was held to 27% shooting (13-of-47) through the second half and overtime. Jah'Che Whitfield finished with 11 points and Jones added 10.
