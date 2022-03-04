BUFORD – After having success in overtime in its latest playoff victory, Campbell was eager to extend its final four game against Norcross on Friday, only it came up just short.
After rallying from nine points down early in the fourth quarter, Laila Battle had a look from long range to tie the game with 3 seconds remaining. But her shot attempt bounced off the rim and the Lady Spartans had to settle for a 54-51 loss to Norcross in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals at Buford City Arena.
Norcross will play the winner of Harrison and Archer for the state championship next Saturday at Macon Coliseum.
With less than a minute left to play in the game, Jaida Fitzgerald hit an open jump shot for the Lady Spartans (20-11) to tie the game at 51-all. Then with 41 seconds remaining, Norcross (25-5) dished it to Denaeja Morton at the right corner and she would make the eventual game-winning 3.
The Lady Spartans had chances to close the gap on its next possession but shot attempts by Cheyenne Clark and Battle came up short. After they made a stop at the other end, Battle's 3 came up short.
“We did what we normally do, and we're not ever going to quit,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “ We just missed a few executions, and that was the difference in the second half.”
Campbell scrapped its way back into the game in the fourth quarter by scoring six unanswered points. Sarah Taub got it started with a layup. Fitzgerald hit a jumper to cut the Norcross lead to 43-38. A layup from Nia Bozeman, who led Campbell with 17 points, forced Norcross to call timeout.
The Lady Spartans continued the charge when Bozeman converted a jumper after a steal to cut the lead to 44-43. She would eventually tie it at 47-all with 2:53 left to play.
Despite tying the game, Campbell was unable to take the lead.
Battle went on to finish with 11 points and Fitzgerald added eight.
Zaria Hurston led Norcross with 22 points but Campbell could not take advantage of her making only one free throw out of seven attempts in the second half.
Campbell performed just as well in the first quarter as it did the fourth.
The Lady Spartans came out aggressive from the perimeter, forcing six Norcross turnovers, and did not allow the Lady Blue Devils to score until there was 2:32 left in the frame.
That allowed the Lady Spartans an early 8-0 lead that eventually stretched to 14-2.
What could have been the turning point for Norcross was Jania Atkins launching a successful 3-pointer from the top of the key at the first-quarter buzzer to keep Norcross in the game. Atkins' 3 ended up being the start of a Norcross 20-0 run that spanned most of the second quarter.
Laniya Kenon hit five free throws and a 3-pointer during the Lady Blue Devils' surge. Hurston accounted for an additional seven points that included a 3.
Bozeman stopped the bleeding with 2:06 left in the frame, and Campbell would trail by six at the half.
