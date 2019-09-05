The Kennesaw State men's basketball team will have a challenging non-conference schedule, but most of it will be played on the road.
In fact, with the exception of an exhibition game against Reinhardt, fans will not get to see their team until Dec. 7, when the Owls host Florida International.
The only other non-conference home games will be Dec. 13 against Gardner-Webb and Dec. 22 against Wofford.
Non-conference road opponents include NCAA tournament mainstays Creighton (Nov. 5 to open the season), Belmont (Dec. 18) and Iowa (Dec. 29).
Overall, the Owls will face seven NCAA tournament teams from a year ago, including four which made it to the second round. Nine teams finished last season in the top 100 of the RPI and six in the top 50, while 10 teams won 20 or more games.
Other key games include at Mercer on Nov. 11 and at Murray State on Dec. 16, bringing new Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim back to where he spent the first five years of his coaching career.
"I look at it as a challenge more than anything," Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "If we are going to build this program to where we want it to be, then we have to play tougher teams, a tougher schedule, in order to get us ready for the ASUN, which will be a challenge as well. If we want to be a consistent program, a program that's built to sustain, you have to go play teams that are built like how you want to be. You look at the Creightons, the Murray States, the Woffords and on down the line, and these are programs who, for some of them years, have been really consistent. We want to get our program there and the way we have to do that is by going to play teams that will challenge us and help us get better."
Kennesaw State will take on Iona and Monmouth in the first edition of the ASUN/MAAC challenge tournament, set for Nov. 22-23 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
With 18 of their 30 games on the road, the Owls will continue their season-opening road swing at Drake (Nov. 7) before returning to Georgia to face longtime rival Mercer (Nov. 11).
A week later, the Owls will return to Kennesaw for their first home game of the season, hosting Reinhardt in an exhibition Nov. 18. From there, Kennesaw State will get right back on the road for the games at Disney World.
January will begin ASUN play with back-to-back home games against North Florida (Jan. 2) and Stetson (Jan. 4).
Overall, Kennesaw State will play only 11 games at the KSU Convocation Center, with 18 on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.