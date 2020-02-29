Walker Noland pitched six innings, allowed three hits and struck out nine to lead Lassiter to a 4-0 victory over River Ridge on Saturday.
Adam Love and Justin Kurnick each had a hit and an RBI.
The Trojans (3-7) travel to North Cobb on Monday.
Friday
Campbell 10, Newnan 0: Michael Braswell pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Ethan Mack, Tristan Jensen and Hassan Goggins each had two hits. Aidan Daly added a double.
Braswell also struck out eight and added an RBI.
Campbell (5-2) will host East Coweta on Tuesday.
Kell 4, North Springs 3: Evan Hendricks' bases-clearing double in the fourth inning proved to be the game winner as the Longhorns earned a non-region victory.
Hendricks finished the game 2-for-3 with two doubles and the three RBIs. Hayes Huntington was 2-for-3 with a double and an run driven in.
Boston Forbes pitched five strong innings and stuck out six to earn the win. Nicholas Dawkins pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Lassiter 7, Etowah 0: Coach David Penney earned the 100th victory of his career when his Trojans shutout the Eagles in Region 4AAAAAAA play.
Vedad Kovac led the way with three goals and two assists. Bryce Peacock had two goals, while Sam Hill and Max Albertson each added one.
Guillem Fabregas and Garrett Liles combined for four saves in goal to post the shutout.
Lassiter (6-0, 1-0) will host Woodstock on Tuesday.
Harrison 2, Dalton 1: The Hoyas scored two second-half goals to earn the come-from-behind Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Nick Perla scored the equalizer with just under 16 minutes to play. His goal was assisted by Josh DeFrank.
Brock Jenkins scored the eventual game winner with just over 1 minute left in the game. His goal was assisted by Maverick Bridgeman.
Andrew Rice made five saves in goal.
Harrison (6-0-1, 1-0) travels to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 4, McEachern 0: Zamal Mallebranche had two goals and two assists to lead the Hawks past their arch rivals for a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Andres Vazquez had a goal and an assist, and Felipe Ferreira added a goal.
Ben Onofrey and Luis Pulido combined on the shutout in goal.
Hillgrove (4-0-2, 2-0) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Harrison 7, Dalton 1: Brittany Brownlee scored three goals to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Avery Visage had three goals, Megan Alywood and Grace Hale each added one.
Harrison (4-2-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Tuesday.
Lassiter 4, Etowah 1: Maddie Higgins had a goal and two assists to help lead the Lady Trojans to a Region 4AAAAAAA victory.
Carrisa Robinson had a goal and an assist, while McKenzie Ellis and Rachel Homoki each added a goal.
Lassiter (4-0-1, 1-0) will host Woodstock on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 10, McEachern 0: Brook Hart scored four goals and Coco Carleton added three as the Lady Hawks rolled to a Region 3AAAAAAA vicotry.
Kaya Brock and Ellie Flynn each had a goal and an assist. Juliet Najjar added a goal.
Keeper Lacey Carder had four saves.
Hillgrove (4-1, 2-0) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Pope 23, Mount Paran Christian 12: Morgan Garrett scored eight goals to lead the Lady Greyhounds to victory.
Seven other Pope players scored in the game.
BOYS TENNIS
North Cobb 3, Lassiter 2: Ryan Tuchmann 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 to help lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
The doubles team of Will Goldfine and Charles Felton won 6-3, 6-2 victory, as did the team of Grayson Hines and Rafa Amatuzzi, who won 7-5, 6-0.
North Cobb will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
