NOLA Gold defeated the Toronto Arrows 18-12 in a rainy brawl Saturday at Lupo Family Field on the Life University Campus.
The game was the second of a Father’s Day Weekend tripleheader event sponsored by Rugby ATL. Toronto is sharing Rugby ATL's training facility and stadium this season because of coronavirus protocols in Canada.
NOLA got on the board first with a try in the 19th minute. The Gold missed the conversion, but took the 5-0 lead.
In the 27th minute of play, Ben Lesage pounced on top of the ball in the try zone, tying the match. The Arrows went up 7-5 after making the conversion. The score stayed that way at the half.
To get things started in the second half, NOLA scored a try in the 52nd minute. The conversion was good, and the Gold took a 12-7 lead.
The Arrows tied the game 12-12 with a try and a missed conversion in the 64th minute.
NOLA scored on a penalty kick in the 75th and the 80th minutes, to complete the scoring.
The match was the fourth time the two clubs have gone head-to-head, and the Gold remain undefeated in all four matches against the Arrows.
The victory moved NOLA (7-4-1) into third place in the East Conference of MLR, while Toronto (4-9) is in sixth.
