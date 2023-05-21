ROME – The campuses are only about five miles apart, but North Cobb Christian and Mount Paran Christian will make the approximately 40 mile trip back to Rome to decide the Class AA state championship on Monday.
North Cobb Christian (33-7) and Mount Paran (31-5) split the first two games on Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium. North Cobb Christian won Game 1 4-2, while Mount Paran won Game 2 6-0. Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Game 2 victory snapped North Cobb Christian’s three-game win streak against Mount Paran. It won both meetings in the regular season, which allowed it to claim the Region 6AA title, but North Cobb Christian coach Jimmy Keane said he expected nothing less than it to go the distance between the rivals.
“The game plan is to play a lot better than we played in Game 2,” Keane said. “They are a great team, who we play in the same region, so it should be three games.”
Both teams entered the championship series 8-0 in the postseason, which means neither has had to have a starter other than their top two – Blake Dean and Juan Vargas for North Cobb Christian, while Mount Paran has used Tate McKee and Luke Dotson – for more than a month.
As of Saturday night, neither team had decided on a starter for Game 3, but Keane said his squad would be ready.
“I have a lot of confidence in our pitching,” he said.
Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said much the same thing. He said all during the playoffs, his team played intrasquad games on Mondays and Tuesdays to keep his other pitchers sharp.
“We turn on the scoreboard and go live,” Reese said. “The guys we’ll use are those who have thrown those Monday/Tuesday games.”
Both teams have plenty on the line. Two years ago, North Cobb Christian went 12-14. Now, it has been in the state championship series for the second straight season. It is looking for its first Georgia High School Association state championship.
For Mount Paran, its senior class which includes Dotson, McKee, Paul Farley and Jake Tucker, has posted three 30-win seasons and it is looking for its second state title in three seasons.
“You have to go after hitters,” Mount Paran coach Kyle Reece said. “We have a good idea of what they are trying to do to us since we are in the same region. Now, it's all about execution.”
