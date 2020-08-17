There will be no fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for NFL and MLS games played in September.
The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United say the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision.
The teams say they will continue to collaborate with local and national health officials before deciding on the possibility for fans in games after September.
The Falcons will play at least two home games without fans — against Seattle on Sept. 13 and against Chicago on Sept. 27.
“The health and safety of our fans is our top priority,” said Steve Cannon, CEO of the Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank’s sports and entertainment group. Cannon said the decision was made “after thoughtful consideration and collaboration.”
Atlanta United previously announced there would be no fans for three games: Aug. 22 against Nashville SC, Aug. 29 against Orlando City SC and Sept. 2 against Inter Miami CF.
