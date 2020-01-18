Zach Cooks had 19 points and six rebounds as the NJIT beat Kennesaw State 66-48 on Saturday.
It was the first time since December 2013 that the Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 ASUN Conference) had held a Division I opponent to fewer than 50 points in a game. Kennesaw State (1-17, 0-5) shot just 30.9% (17-for-55) in the loss.
NJIT used a pair of runs to outscore Kennesaw State 17-4 over a 5-minute span to lead 30-16 late in the first half, then led 32-20 at the break.
The Highlanders opened the second half on a 13-2 run to open a 45-22 lead. However, Adili Kuerban connected on a 3-pointer to begin an 11-1 run for Kennesaw State, which cut the lead to 46-33 with 8:31 left in the half.
"I thought we started out well," Owls coach Amir Abudur-Rahim said in a release. "I thought we played the first 10 minutes with a different level of energy, a different level of effort, which is good.
"After that, we kind of reverted back to doing some things offensively that we haven't been working on. Our execution really just went down the toilet, to be honest with you. Part of it is that you have to be able to trust your guys to be able to execute what you want to do, and we didn't do a very good job of that, and in that time, we started turning the ball over."
A 7-0 run gave NJIT a 58-37 lead with under 4 minutes to play to seal the victory.
San Antonio Brinson had 13 points for NJIT, while Diego Willis added 11. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds.
Jamie Lewis had 14 points for Kennesaw State, which suffered its ninth straight loss. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.
Kennesaw State will host North Alabama on Thursday.
