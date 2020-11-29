Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray ran for two touchdowns each and visiting New Orleans took advantage of the absence of all Denver quarterbacks in a 31-3 victory Sunday.
Hill won his second straight start in the absence of injured Drew Brees as the NFC-leading Saints improved to 9-2 with their eighth consecutive victory.
The Broncos (4-7) played without all four quarterbacks on their roster because starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad player Blake Bortles were designated as close-contact risks after third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback as a freshman at Wake Forest, was expected to start, but running back Phillip Lindsay took the first three snaps in the shotgun formation and ran the ball, gaining a first down with a 14-yard run on the second play.
Browns 27, Jaguars 25: Nick Chubb rushed for a season-high 144 yards and a touchdown, and Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes on Sunday as Cleveland posted its third straight win.
It was the third straight 100-yard rushing game, and fifth of the season, for Chubb, who gave Cleveland a 27-19 lead with 14:13 remaining with a 1-yard run to the right front pylon early.
Mayfield hit 19-of-29 passes for 258 yards, and Jarvis Landry posted season-highs with eight catches for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season for the Browns (8-3).
Vikings 28, Panthers 27: Kirk Cousins threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chad Beebe with 46 seconds left and Minnesota used a comeback for a victory against Carolina.
The outcome wasn’t secured until Joey Slye missed wide left on a 54-yard field goal with one second remaining. The result dampened a record-setting day for Panthers rookie safety Jeremy Chinn.
Chinn scored two touchdowns in an historic eight-second span early in the third quarter. There’s no other documented situation in NFL history where the same defensive player scored touchdowns on back-to-back snaps.
Browns 27, Chagers 17: Buffalo scored a touchdown on the opening possession of each half and remained alone in first place atop the AFC East by holding off Los Angeles.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 157 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score as the Bills improved to 8-3 in the chase for their first division title since 1995.
Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards for the Bills and Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 39 yards.
Giants 19, Bengals 17: Wayne Gallman scored a touchdown and rushed for a career-high 94 yards, Graham Gano kicked four field goals and New York beat Cincinnati to move into first place in the NFC East.
The Giants (4-7) won their third straight game but also lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Jones was injured after getting tackled on a scramble with 10:45 remaining in the quarter, tried to play through it and was replaced by Colt McCoy after two plays on New York’s next series.
The Giants are tied with Washington atop the NFC East, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and will head into Week 13 leading the division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Seattle Seahawks Monday night.
Titans 45, Colts 26: Derrick Henry ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help Tennessee grab sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
A.J. Brown had a 69-yard touchdown reception and also returned an onside kick 42 yards for a score late in the game for the Titans (8-3), who built a 35-14 halftime lead.
Jacoby Brissett had two short TD runs for the Colts (7-4), who had beaten division rival Tennessee in Nashville on Nov. 12.
Patriots 20, Cardinals 17: Nick Folk made a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a victory over Arizona.
New England (5-6) overcame an early 10-0 deficit and was able to drive for Folk’s field goal after Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard attempt with 1:47 remaining.
Folk’s kick was set up after Cam Newton ran 14 yards to the New England 46 and Isaiah Simmons was ruled for unsportsmanlike conduct, hitting Newton helmet-to-helmet while Newton was running out of bounds. The penalty placed the ball on the Arizona 39.
Dolphins 20, Jets 3: Ryan Fitzpatrick, returning to the starting lineup due to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, passed for 257 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami over winless New York.
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker had eight catches for a season-high 119 yards.
But Miami (7-4) won with defense after forcing six punts, notching a fourth-down stop and collecting interceptions by Nik Needham and Xavien Howard. Miami has forced a turnover in 17 straight games, tying a franchise record. Howard’s pick gives him an NFL-leading seven this year.
49ers 23, Rams 20: Robbie Gould kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give San Francisco a victory and a season-series sweep over Los Angeles.
It was Gould’s third field goal of the game.
Taking over at their own 20 with 2:10 left in a 20-20 game, the 49ers drove to the Los Angeles 24 on the strength of three completions from Nick Mullens to Deebo Samuel.
