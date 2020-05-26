The National Federation of State High School Associations voted against implementing a nationwide basketball shot clock for the 2020-21 season.
Georgia is one of 41 states that do not have a shot clock, while only California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington had either a 30- or 35-second shot clock for the 2019-20 season.
Coaches in Cobb County are confident that Georgia will eventually implement the shot clock, but there is some divide as to whether that is a good thing for high school athletes.
McEachern girls coach Phyllis Arthur said the lack of a shot clock slows the game drastically and puts her players in miniature “free throw” battles. She said she believes that a shot clock would help limit the number of overtime games and create a faster pattern of play.
“(Our opponent) will stall the ball the entire game or overtime and then try and hit the winner right at the end.” Arthur said. “They have it down to a ‘T.’ You have to foul.”
Arthur said Georgia is also the only state that uses Wilson-branded basketballs, and that her players have to train and shoot around with the opponents’ basketballs when they play teams from another state.
“I really kind of enjoy the different rules. It’s fun,” Arthur said, “but shot clock and balls should always be the same.”
McEachern boys coach Mike Thompson said he also trains differently if the team is playing in another state, but he said he did not know how much of an impact a shot clock would have on most of the game.
“A shot clock won’t affect much because the kids play at a fast pace anyway,” Thompson said. “When we coach for no shot clock and play slow, the kids don’t enjoy it, and it’s not entertaining.”
Thompson said he thinks the NFHS’ decision is short-sighted and may cause issues, but it would prepare the players for the next level. Marietta boys coach Markus Hood reiterated the fact that a shot clock is destined to come to Georgia.
“The game trickles down from professional to college to here, and (a shot clock) prepares kids for the next level.” Hood said. “It makes the game more exciting and, more importantly, it improves player IQ.”
The coaches agreed that, as programs become good enough to play tournaments in other states, the uniformity of rules — especially a shot clock — becomes increasingly pertinent. Thompson and Hood both said they typically practice with a shot clock leading up to out-of-state tournaments, and he said slower integration of a shot-clock mandate might be more accepted in Georgia.
“Giving schools a year or two to adjust for a shot clock, which is what we should be doing nothe cost,” Hood said. “It might be too much to have a clock and an operator… the cost in general what went into making the (NFHS’) decision.” Thompson said.
w, will help,” Hood said. “What might also help is a couple shot clock-approved tournaments either in the summer or even during the season in Georgia.”
Even though coaches might want a shot clock to improve their players’ long-term game, they also understand the financial struggles that come along with implementing one.
“It’s not an inexpensive project,” Arthur said, “and when we used one in January of 2020, it kept just cutting off on its own.”
The cost of a shot clock can range from $2,000-$4,000 depending on the difficulty of installation. It could also lead to purchasing completely new scoreboards.
“Even though we wouldn’t struggle to have one, smaller schools would definitely struggle with the cost,” Hood said.
NFHS official Theresia Wynns said the issue will continue to be a topic of conversation going forward.
“The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption,” Wynns said in a release. “The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue.”
