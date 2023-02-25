COVINGTON – Pebblebook didn't have an answer for Newton's MJ Whitlock and Stephon Castle.
Whitlock led the Rams with 26 points behind six 3-pointers, while Castle came away with 22. The duo was at their best in the middle quarters in helping the Rams break open a close game and pull away from the Falcons on Saturday to win 73-51 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Newton (19-10) will face Norcross in the state quarterfinals.
The first quarter was evenly matched between the teams until Whitlock and Castle got hot offensively and Pebblebrook went cold as a team. That allowed Newton to outscore the Falcons 21-12 in the second frame and 20-10 in the third, which started with 14 unanswered points by the Rams.
Jakai Newton also contributed to the scoring barrage and finished the game with 10 points.
“The scouting report said not to let (Whitlock) get any shots off, and he got a lot of shots off,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “Everything he put up went in, and they looked like they were going in on the ones that he missed. We didn't make shots.”
Craig Adams was the lone player in double figures for Pebblebrook (18-11) with 12 points. Xavier Bell finished with eight and TJ Holmes added six.
Even with Newton outplaying the Falcons in the second quarter, Pebblebrook was still in the game. The Falcons only trailed by 10 with 2 minutes left and went into the break down by 13.
But the 14-0 Newton run to start the third quarter was too much to overcome.
Sean Thompkins hit a layup to start the run and Newton and Whitlock both connected from beyond the arc to force Pebblebrook to call timeout. The run continued on with a Castle three-point play and a Castle 3-pointer. By the time Pebblebrook's Caleb Thomas delivered a three-point play of its own, the Falcons were trailing by 52-28.
During the 14-point run, Pebblebrook forced four straight steals but couldn't capitalize.
“If you make those layups, it's a 10-point game, and we can still play how we want to play” Washington said. “The third quarter, they came out hot. We tried to make the defensive adjustments and they still made the shots. You can live with the tough contested ones, but you won't sleep on the ones that were wide open.”
