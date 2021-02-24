MARIETTA -- A last-second shot brought Walton’s season to and end as the Newnan defeated the Raiders 50-48 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Jamar Stargell’s jumper at the buzzer secured the victory, which advanced the Cougars to a second-round game at Parkview Friday or Saturday.
“It didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “It didn’t end well for us. Give credit to Newnan. They had a lot of big shots. We didn’t get it done like we normally do. I don’t want this to be about this game. We’ve got five seniors who have been a part of this program for four years and this is not the end for them. They ended well with a region championship, ended well with more wins than any four-year class and more importantly, they represented Walton basketball and put us on the map more than we have been in a long time. So that’s the way their legacy will end. Credit to Newnan, but (Tuesday) wasn’t our night. We’re going to hold our heads high and get better next year. I’m super-proud of our five seniors and how they represented Walton basketball for the last four years.”
Dylan Pumpian scored 19 points, while Luka Avaliani and Luke Flynn added 11 points for Walton (20-6), the Region 3AAAAAAA champions.
Wesley Drake led Newnan (17-9) with 16 points.
Walton led most of the first three quarters, leading 14-7 at the end of the first period, 24-18 at halftime and 35-30 following the third quarter.
The Raiders got off to a fast start in the fourth quarter when Avaliani was fouled on a layup and then made his free throw for a 38-30 lead, their biggest advantage of the game, with 7:13 to go.
However, Newnan responded with an 8-0 run to tie the game. Zion Brown made a 3-pointer, Drake hit a couple of free throws after the Cougars got the ball back on a steal by Eric Smarr, and Stargell made a 3 to even the score 38-38 with 5:10 remaining in the game.
A layup by Pumpian put Walton back in front 40-38, but Drake came back with a layup to even the score. A putback by Pumpian was matched by a dunk by Newnan’s Dante Colvin, and Landon Hong’s jumper was countered by a Drake layup to even things at 44-44 with 2:30 left.
Newnan pulled ahead on Smarr’s layup, but Flynn scored on a layup of his own to tie the game again. After Stargell drove in for a layup to put the Cougars up, Avaliani’s layup with 7 seconds left evened things again for the Raiders at 48-48.
It was Newnan which had the last word, however, as Stargell’s jumper from the corner went right through the net as time ran out.
