MARIETTA — Walton fell victim to an eight-run outburst by Newnan over the fifth and sixth innings on its way to a 9-5 loss in the third and decisive game of their Class AAAAAAA state baseball first-round series on Friday at Raider Mountain.
The Cougars will now travel down to south Georgia to take on Lowndes in a best-of-three second-round series beginning on Wednesday.
It was the second straight win in the series for Newnan, which beat Walton 11-8 in Game 2 after the Raiders took the opening game 13-10 on Thursday.
“(Newnan) came out and hit the ball the whole series,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “We really didn’t have an answer for them. They came out and they played the game hard. They got all the hits when they needed them. We tried to battle back, but we just couldn’t get it done.”
The loss was also a disappointing end to Walton’s tenure at Raider Mountain. The Raiders will play most of their games on the road as well as at the East Cobb Baseball Complex next season before moving into their new stadium, which will be built across the street from their old field, in 2023.
“I’ve spent 35 years of my life here and I hate to see us go,” Amos said. “But I also know that progress is being made and we’re moving into a new facility. So I’m looking forward to staying around and getting everything put in.”
Kristian Campbell, Brick Conway and Adam Haber went 2-for-3, with Haber driving in a run, while Charlie Jordan was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Walton (21-11) at the plate.
Bryson Dawson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Michael Maginnis was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Newnan (16-12).
Devan Bhatia took the loss on the mound for Walton, while Loren Ethridge was the winning pitcher for Newnan.
Newnan provided the decisive blow in the top of the fifth inning when Yates Kelleher's sacrifice fly RBI scored Denzel Boston and Duncan's three-RBI double brought in Maginnis, Jett Lovett and Chasin Cash to give the Cougars a 5-2 lead.
The Cougars continued in the top of the sixth as Boston singled to score Lewis and Maginnes tripled to bring in Thomas Scott and Boston, who then scored on Lovett's sacrifice fly to make it 9-2.
Walton rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Haber singled to score Eli Pilger, Conway scored on a groundout by Nicholas Cubides and Jared Jones singled to score Haber to cut Newnan lead to 9-5, but that’s the closest the Raiders could get.
Walton scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning when Jordan tripled to score Pilger for a 1-0 Raider lead.
The Raiders increased their advantage to 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Campbell scored on an RBI by Bhatia, who reached first on an error by Newnan second baseman Beau Lewis.
The Cougars cut into Walton's lead in the top of the fourth when Aubrey Carter single to score Kelleher to make it 2-1.
