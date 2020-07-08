The most painful part of enduring the death of a loved one is coping with the reality that their life may go unremembered, and their good deeds undone.
Ed and Anne Carroll came face-to-face with this nightmare when their daughter, Allison, died in an automobile wreck on July 22, 2018. However, the Carrolls, with the help of Hillgrove basketball coaches Susan Milam and Ed Morris, recently secured their daughter’s legacy by establishing a scholarship in her honor.
The Allison Carroll Forever 14 scholarship — the 14 representing Carroll’s jersey number — awards $1,000 to one male and one female candidate from Hillgrove High School who best resembles their daughter’s positive legacy.
The first two winners of the scholarship were Shannon Galloway, a member of the Lady Hawks’ lacrosse team, and Owen Helgesen’ who played baseball and basketball.
“We wanted to do something that would acknowledge Allison for who she was, but for people to remember her and be encouraged by the example she lived, putting others first and being kind-hearted,” Anne Carroll said. “So, when we came up for the descriptors for the scholarship, they had to be lettered athletes and had to be strong academic students, but we wanted them to have the character traits that Allison had.”
Allison Carroll graduated from Hillgrove and was a part of the girls basketball team that played for a state championship in 2012. She went on to graduate from the University of Georgia and became an avid community leader, devoted teacher and faithful friend to many.
The Carrolls said Galloway and Helgensen, like their daughter, displayed evidence of strong moral character, ceaseless positivity and strong faith while balancing the rigors of high school academics and varsity sports.
“Balancing numerous responsibilities, they achieved high status academically and athletically while maintaining their character and reputation,” Ed Carroll said.
Galloway, a four-year letter-winner, carried a 4.3 grade-point average and garnered many scholastic and charitable recognitions. She will attend Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where she will continue to play lacrosse.
“(Receiving the scholarship) really meant so much to me,” Galloway said. “(Lacrosse coach Keon) Humphries first suggested the scholarship to me, but coach Milam stopped me in the hallway and told me I needed to apply for it. Learning how close my teammate and friend, Abby Brannon, and her family were to Allison, that just meant the absolute world. I’m so truly honored and blessed.”
Helgesen had a 4.0 GPA as a two-sport athlete and participated in community service. He will be attending Piedmont University in Demorest, where he will play baseball.
