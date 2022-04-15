When Georgia State's men's basketball team takes the floor next fall, there is a possibility it may have a little local influence.
How much of an influence is still to be seen, but new Panthers coach Jonas Hayes earned a foundation for the way he likes to coach basketball from former longtime Douglass and Kennesaw Mountain boys coach Jesse Bonner.
Hayes played for Bonner at Atlanta's Douglass High School before he and his twin brother Jarvis, went on to play at Western Carolina and then Georgia.
Jarvis Hayes was the star of the two while they were at Georgia under then-coach Jim Harrick. He was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer before being selected 10th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2003 NBA drat.
Jonas Hayes was the garbage man at Georgia, doing the little things nobody else wanted to do.
"He was a rough-and-tumble guy," said Bonner, who coached Kennesaw Mountain's program from its founding in 2000 through his retirement in 2019, following earlier tenures at Douglass, Villa Rica and Cartersville. "He was the hard-working rebounder."
It wasn't until Hayes left Georgia when Bonner really began to believe he had the makings to be a coach.
"It wasn't in high school," Bonner said. "I had him as a coach at one of my camps at Kennesaw Mountain. He worked the camp, which was for 6- to 9-year-olds and he was very serious about coaching them. His team advanced to the championship game. He called his mom and dad and all of the relatives to come watch him coach that game."
Bonner said that was early in Hayes' coaching career, but it was then when Bonner realized his former player was on to something.
Hayes began his coaching career at Morehouse in 2005, then had stops at South Carolina State and Belmont Abbey before returning to Georgia in 2013 under coach Mark Fox. When Fox left Georgia, Hayes became an assistant at Xavier.
This past season, after the firing of former Musketeers coach Travis Steele, Hayes became the interim head coach and led Xavier to the NIT championship in New York before being hired to succeed Rob Lanier at Georgia State.
All along the way, Hayes and Bonner had kept in touch, and it is not uncommon for mentee to ask mentor for his advice.
"We probably talk eight, nine, 10 times a year," Bonner said. "He'd ask me how I'd handle this or that. After he got more established, he would mainly call me and ask about players in the state of Georgia."
Bonner said he was surprised it took Hayes three chances to get a head-coaching job. First, he thought Xavier would remove the interim tag and make Hayes the head coach there.
"I was disappointed when it didn't happen," Bonner said. "I thought that would be a great opportunity."
When that did not happen, Hayes got an interview to be the head coach at Georgia, but administrators ultimately decided on former Florida coach Mike White.
In the end, it was Georgia State which gave Hayes the chance to have his first head-coaching job following Lanier's departure to SMU.
Bonner said it is a spot he sees Hayes staying for a long time.
"It's a blessing he didn't get the Georgia job," Bonner said. "Atlanta is a great place for him, because I think he's more of a city guy, and he's a hell of a recruiter."
Hayes became the 16th head coach in Panthers history, inheriting a team that won the Sun Belt Conference championship and reached the NCAA Tournament, where it put an early scare into Gonzaga before falling short.
In addition to inheriting an experienced roster that is set to include the likes of former Wheeler star Ja'Heim Hudson and Pebblebrook standouts Danny Stubbs and Jamall Clyce, Georgia State will open its new 8,000-seat convocation center near Center Parc Stadium -- the former Turner Field that houses the Panthers' football team.
Though Hayes has not completed his inaugural coach staff, it will have one familiar face. Jarvis Hayes will remain on staff after first joining the Panthers as an assistant to Lanier in 2019.
It is also possible Jonas Hayes could get a little help from his former high school coach, too.
"He's always told me, 'If I become a head coach, I'm going to bring you on as a consultant,'" Bonner said Hayes.
It is a position Bonner said he might be open to taking.
"I'm happy being retired," he said, "but I'd be willing to volunteer and help."
