POWDER SPRINGS – Marietta freshman phenom Mary Nesmith completed a historic sweep of the girls distance events to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a runner-up finish on the final day of the Class AAAAAAA and Class AA state track and field meets at McEachern on Saturday.
It was also a successful weekend for Hillgrove's Ryan Davis, who won both the Class AAAAAAA 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Another freshman standout, North Cobb's Jasmine Robinson, was the winner of the Class AAAAAAA 300 hurdles.
Nesmith made it four championships in her first state meet, as she completed a sweep of the Class AAAAAAA distance events by winning both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs to go along with her victory in the 3,200 on Friday – becoming the first athlete in Georgia state high school meet history to sweep all three distance events in the same meet – as well as anchoring the Lady Blue Devils’ state-title winning 4x800 relay team on Thursday.
The Marietta freshman was the beneficiary of a GHSA rule change that took effect this year which now allows athletes to compete in any four events of their choosing. Before the rule change, competitors were limited to either four individual events, three individual events and one relay, two individual events and two relays or one individual event and three relays.
“What Mary did was historic,” Marietta coach Nick Houstoulakis said. “She won the state championship in the (800, 1,600, 3,200). It’s never been done, partially because the lineup never allowed us to do that. She won the (800, 1,600 and 3,200) as a ninth grader in Class AAAAAAA and she anchored the state championship (4x800). So she got four state championships – that’s historic. Things like that, we need to celebrate as a program, as a school.”
Nesmith entered the day with one state title under her belt after winning the 3,200 with a time of 10:51.62.
She picked up where she left off from Friday, leading from start to finish to win the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.38. Then, Nesmith came from behind to win the 800 with a time of 2:11.75, surging ahead with 30 meters to go past Peachtree Ridge's Stacey Augmon.
"It was an awesome (meet)," Nesmith said. " There were many super-competitive racers that we got to race against. It was just a great (meet). My coaches were so helpful and my teammates were too and we all worked really hard this weekend."
The Marietta girls fell just short of their first state title since 2018 as they scored 73 points to finish 2.33 points behind champion Westlake (75.33).
“We had an amazing year this year,” Houstoulakis said. “The girls had such an incredible season and improved every day. When we started off, we hoped we could get on the podium and by midway through the year, we were contenders. They got so much better. We came up short at the end, which is so heartbreaking and disappointing, because we had the lead throughout. We knew we were going to come down to the last few events and it would be single-digit points and it just didn’t happen our way. But we’ll take runner up. There’s no shame in that. Westlake is an amazing program, amazing talent and there’s no shame in losing to a team like that. I’m heartbroken for our kids, but extremely proud also.”
North Cobb also earned a top-10 placing in the Class AAAAAAA standings with a seventh-place finish.
Other Cobb finishers were Harrison (tied for 17th with Peachtree Ridge), Osborne (18th), Campbell (23rd), McEachern (24th), Walton (27th) and Kennesaw Mountain (30th).
Davis began the day by winning the 100 with a time of 11.47 seconds, placing ahead of runner-up Kiera Beaumont of North Cobb (11.67). The Hillgrove junior proceeded to get her second state crown of the day when she won the 200 at 23.54.
"It was good," Davis said. "My last race of the day (the 200-meter dash), I had to push through. It was also my last race of the season of course and I wanted to make the best of it."
Also coming away with a state title was Robinson, who won the 300 hurdles at 41.80 in her state meet debut.
"I wasn't sure if I could win this year and my coach said I could and it all worked out." Robinson said.
In Class AA, Walker finished in 15th place, while Mount Paran was tied for 21st and North Cobb Christian was 27th.
North Cobb Christian’s Elizabeth Shaylor led the way among the Cobb athletes in Class AA with a third-place finish in the girls’ 3,200 (11:57.55).
