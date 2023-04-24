Mary Nesmith helped pace the Marietta girls track and field team to a dominating victory in the Region 3AAAAAAA championships on Friday.
The freshman won three individual titles, claiming the three distance races. She won the 3,200-meters with a time of 10:54.06, the 1,600 in 4:45.35 and the 800 in 2:14.09.
The three titles helped Marietta to a team total of 210 points, besting Hillgrove's second-place effort of 142. McEachern (127) came in third followed by Harrison (100) and North Paulding (92).
The boys meet was closer, but the result was the same. Marietta scored 183 points to beat McEachern (147), Hillgrove (144), Harrison (120) and North Paulding (82).
Hillgrove's Ryan Davis was the only other athlete to win multiple events in the girls meet. She won the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds and the 200 in 23.52.
The Blue Devils' relay squads won three of four events including the 4x200 (1:40.31), the 4x400 (3:54.20) and the 4x800 (10.08.96).
The Hawks relay won the 4x100 relay in 45.72.
Other girls winners included Marietta's Ryan Sadler in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-2, Kennedy Colbert in the triple jump (36-3.75), Alayna Abrams in the shot put (39-9), and Akhaila Makenna won the 300 hurdles (43.07).
Harrison's Bella Hilleary won the pole vault (10-9) and Zoe Ziglor won the 100 hurdles (14.63).
Hillgrove's Morgan Gordon won the long jump (18-7.25) and McEachern's Yasmine Williams claimed the 400-meter dash (55.90).
In the boys meet, Marietta's Max Herman and McEachern's Daniel James each came away with two individual titles. Herman won the discus (150-7) and the shot put (52-6). James won the 110 hurdles (14.46) and the 300 hurdles (39.36).
The Blue Devils won three out of four relays claiming the 4x200 (1:26.12), the 4x400 (3:21.74) and the 4x800 (8:14.26). Hillgrove won the 4x100 relay in 41.42.
Other boys individual winners included Marietta's Will Fredrick winning the pole vault (15-6), Jared Fortenberry won the 3,200-meters (9:31.92), Devin Clark in the 400 (47.47)
McEachern's Jalen Hilliard won the high jump (6-4) and Savion West claimed the 100-meter dash (10.77).
Harrison's Jabaar Abdul-Malik claimed the long jump (23-5), Brady Kluse the triple jump (45-8), Clint Higgins the 1,600 (4:23.04) and Grayson Swingley the 800 (1:58.19).
Hillgrove's Jonathan Owusu won the 200 meters in 21.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.