MARIETTA -- Phoenix Nelson pitched a complete-game one-hitter to help defeat Harrison 3-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA game on Friday.
The win evened the season series between the two teams at a game apiece. The Hoyas defeated the Blue Devils 1-0 last month. The victory also keeps Marietta’s playoff hopes alive. It keeps the Blue Devils within four games of fourth place North Cobb with five region games to play. Harrison remained in third place, now just a half game ahead of the Warriors.
“Phoenix gave up one hit in seven innings and just did a phenomenal job,” Marietta’s Phillip Rogers said. “The defense played behind him and we executed and we manufactured runs. We did all the little things right.”
Phoenix and Harrison’s Bowen Mitchell went toe-to-toe on the mound for the first two innings with Mitchell allowing one hit in the second.
Marietta (10-12, 2-7) got the game started in the third inning with a run from Derik Averill off a fielder’s choice from Wesley Rodriguez.
The Blue Devils would add another run in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Nick Musgovoy brought Rodriguez home.
An RBI double from Averill scored Gibson Vought for the final run of the night.
Harrison’s (14-6, 6-3) lone hit would come from Braxton Bullard in the sixth inning.
“The Hoyas are some of the best in the state and especially in this big classification that we’re in now,” Rodgers said. “Our guys showed up and they knew the challenge they had in front of them so they came ready to play and we did the jobs that we had to do.”
The teams will meet again on April 22 at Harrison to close out the regular season.
