MABLETON -- Pebblebrook needed overtime and a penalty kick shootout to take down Peachtree Ridge 1-0 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Tuesday.
With the teams tied 5-5 in the shootout, Falcons goalkeeper Brandon Negrete came up with a big save, which led to the game-winner by Ivan Salazar.
The victory sent Pebblebrook (17-2) into the state quarterfinals, where it will travel to face Roswell on Tuesday.
“They fought hard. It was a battle to the very end,” Pebblebrook coach Anton Banfield said. “On the last penalty kick, our goalie stepped up big time, and we could not be happier for that. This game was not about skills or tactics. It was about heart. They fought deep because they played against a team that plays hard. It was more heart than anything else.“
For much of the game, both teams were able to get good pressure from their forwards and were able to set up several scoring opportunities, but neither was able to connect.
The second half and overtime was more of the same as both teams failed to capitalize on their opportunities. However, late in the second half, it appeared as if Peachtree Ridge (15-5) had found a way to pull out the victory.
A corner kick was headed into the net for an apparent goal, but it was waived off as the officials called a hand-ball penalty, nullifying the score and sent the game to overtime.
