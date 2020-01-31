MABLETON -- Pebblebrook only missed one free throw in 23 attempts, and that ended up paying off in the end.
The near-flawless performance on the line helped the Falcons come from behind in the third quarter and maintain a small lead throughout the fourth before beating Wheeler 70-67 on Friday in a Region 2AAAAAAA game.
The game did not change the overall standings going into the region tournament next week. Wheeler (17-7, 8-2) remained the top team, with Pebblebrook (13-12, 6-4) sitting at No. 3 behind East Coweta.
The one missed free throw by Pebblebrook did come at a key time.
Andre Young hit his first free throw with 27 seconds left to put the Falcons ahead 68-65, but his second attempt bounced off the left rim. That allowed Wheeler to strike fast with Ja’Heim Hudson hitting a jump shot to put the Wildcats within one.
The score did not change until there Young was fouled again with 3.5 seconds left. Young hit both free throws and intercepted a long Wheeler pass attempt to seal the win.
“We just talked to the guys about being focused, about being locked in,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “We just had to fight, and I’m proud of the guys for knocking down their free throws. We did miss one down the stretch, so I've got something to fuss about.”
The entire first half consisted of Wheeler going on small runs to get ahead of Pebblebrook, and Pebblebrook going on small runs to catch up. Despite having to play catch-up the entire first half, Pebblebrook made all 11 of its free throws.
Jamall Clyce also kept the Falcons in the game with 10 of his 12 points coming in the first half.
Early in the third quarter, when Pebblebrook were trailing by as many as seven, they began making a push by getting a few quick buckets off of Wheeler turnovers.
The Falcons also put the ball in the hands of Danny Stubbs, who led Pebblebrook with 29 points. Stubbs made some timely layups and free throws, and his three-point play late in the third cut the Wheeler lead to 53-51 before Young’s jumper tied it at 53-all going into the fourth.
Kaleb Washington, who matched Young with 10 points, his a jump shot early in the fourth quarter to give Pebblebrook its first lead of the game, and a Stubbs jumper later in the frame gave the Falcons the lead for good.
Samuel Hines Jr. led Wheeler with 29 points, including 17 from the free-throw line. Hudson tacked on 11 for the Wildcats, while Maxwell Harris and Prince Davies each had nine.
“This game here is over and done, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We’re not going to watch the film. We’re just going to get prepared and wait on who we play on Friday in the tournament.”
