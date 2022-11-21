North Cobb Christian shooting guard Brooke Moore is heading to Conference USA.
The 5-foot-11 senior will be playing her college basketball at Liberty University for coach Carey Green. She made the announcement over the weekend on social media.
First off I want to thank God, without the trials and blessings he has given me I would not be where I am today," she wrote on Twitter. "Big thanks to everyone who has been at my side from Day 1. Thank you to my parents and family for being great role models for me and creating a nourishing environment for me to grow into the person I am today. Next I want to thank all of my coaches for having confidence in me and preparing me for the next level. Also, I want to thank my teammates for the unconditional support and encouragement that they have provided over the years. Lastly, thank you to all of the colleges that have recruited me over this past year, it was a journey I'll never forget. After a lot of prayer and thinking I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Liberty University! Go Flames."
Moore has helped lead North Cobb Christian to the playoff each of the last two seasons. So far this season, she is averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 58% from the field.
Moore chose the Flames over nine other Division I offers including Appalachian State, Chattanooga, Farleigh Dickinson, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Navy, North Florida, Texas Southern and William and Mary.
North Cobb Christian (1-1) will face Archer on Friday at Truett-McConnell University.
