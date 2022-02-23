ACWORTH - North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta yelled at his team that basketball was not a one-man game. It was a message it seemed to have forgotten.
North Cobb Christian barely survived Hebron Christian's second-half comeback. The Eagles leaned on their ability to get to the foul line late in the fourth quarter to lock in a 68-58 victory in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament Wednesday night.
The Eagles had an early 13-point lead to start the second quarter. Then the Lions got warm shooting from the top of the key and began chipping away to make it a six-point game with 5:02 left in the game.
“We started off in that first quarter playing together,” coach Matta said. “The guys were making that extra pass and hitting their shots. Then all of sudden we decided, ‘You know what, I'm going to do it on my own.’ Everybody knows it can’t be done like that. The game must be played together, that's our No. 1 key and it has been for the whole year. Hebron Christian is one of the hardest playing teams I coached against because they don’t quit, not until they hear that last buzzer.”
In the last four minutes of the game, North Cobb Christian was able to force five turnovers and put up 10 points to give them a double-digit edge. It was led by Josh Dixon, who scored eight of his 25 points in the last push.
The Eagles advanced to the second round where it will host Stratford Academy this weekend.
Hebron Christian outscored North Cobb Christian 16-9 before the half and looked to continue its momentum in the third quarter by opening on a 7-2 run.
The Eagles got back into their groove with a 3-pointer from Tremain Davis, who finished with 16 points, followed by a pair of free throws by CJ Wallace, who had 11 points, and a Dixon 3-pointer to give them a 41-34 lead.
Both squads ran the 3:26 left on the clock down trading baskets, but not before a step-back 3 from Dixon would give North Cobb Christian a 10-point edge going into the last quarter.
The Lions were led by Justin Bartleson with 21 points, followed by 14 points from Drew Faucher.
“For this next game, we have to hit it hard,” Matta said. “(Thursday) and Friday at practice, it will be getting back to togetherness. If we want to advance, we have to play together and defense is going to be a key to that.”
