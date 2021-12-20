MARIETTA — North Cobb Christian bounced back from a loss on Saturday to take a decisive 88-39 victory over North Clayton on Monday.
The Eagles dominated from start to finish and outscored North Clayton 21-0 in the fourth quarter over in the Lemon Street Classic presented by Superior Plumbing to finish strong as they rebounded from a 63-36 loss to Cypress Bay (Fla.) on the first day of the tournament on Saturday.
“The other night, we came out low with no energy,” North Cobb Christian coach Greg Matta said. “That’s what we talked about (Sunday) and this morning at shootaround, ‘We’ve got to have energy, we’ve to come out from the very beginning,’ and we did (Monday). The other day, we fell asleep and it caught up with us. But today, we had the energy and we came after them.”
North Cobb Christian also hit 14 3-pointers, while taking advantage of 13 North Clayton turnovers, on its way to the win.
Freshman point guard Josh Dixon provided the spark for North Cobb Christian (6-3), scoring 32 points in the first three quarters before sitting out the final period.
“Josh is the real deal,” Matta said. “It’s a joy coaching him. He’s a freshman and I really enjoy working with him. He runs the team great. He can score and he can get the other guys involved when he has to. He just had a phenomenal game today.”
Albert Wilson added 16 points for North Cobb Christian, while the Eagles also got 13 points from Jack Hewitt and 10 from CJ Wallace.
Demetrius Thomas scored 12 points to lead North Clayton (0-9).
North Cobb Christian jumped out to a 10-3 lead on a layup by Wilson as well as a jumper and a couple of 3-pointers by Dixon and the Eagles went to end the first quarter with a 20-12 advantage.
The Eagles widened their lead even further with a 12-2 run early in the second quarter. Leading 23-17 with 6:57 remaining in the first half, NCC was fueled by 3-pointers from Dixon and Christian Hernandez to go up 35-19 with 4:28 left and went to finish the half with a 46-25 advantage.
North Cobb Christian made five 3-pointers in the second quarter, with Dixon and Wilson each contributing two.
After a 3-pointer by Micah Benjamin helped North Clayton cut its deficit to 46-28 with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter, North Cobb Christian responded with a 10-2 run to increase its lead to 56-30 at the 5:23 mark and the Eagles ended the period with a 67-39 lead.
A 3-pointer by Keshaun Dixon with 1:39 left in the third quarter that cut North Cobb Christian’s lead to 65-39 turned out to be the final points that North Clayton would score as the Eagles would go on to score the last 23 points of the contest.
The Eagles got four3s in the fourth quarter, with Fernandez hitting two of them, while taking advantage of four North Clayton turnovers.
