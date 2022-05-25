LAWRENCEVILLE - The North Cobb Christian fan base was excited to see their team play in the Class A Private school state championship series against Wesleyan on Tuesday, even if they had to travel to the northern part of Gwinnett County to do so.
Lee Smith, a parent, and fan of the Eagles said that it was “an amazing accomplishment” for the program. He was impressed with the crowd turnout, of approximately 2,000 fans, and atmosphere.
Parker Smith, a teacher on staff at North Cobb Christian, lauded the work of the players. “They’ve worked really hard and they deserve to be here,” Smith said. He said he believed it was well within reason to be there no matter the extended travel time to go from Cobb County to Gwinnett County. North Cobb Christian is approximately 56 miles away from Coolray Field.
“You know what? (Traveling) was a little bit tough with rush hour traffic, but well worth it to watch the guys play.” He also said the game could have been held at Truist Park, as was done in several other classifications, but he still felt appreciative.
“It would have been cool if (the championship series) was at Truist Park. But we’re just thankful to be playing the game.”
Jack Hewitt and Tremaine Davis, graduating seniors who played basketball for the Eagles, were elated about seeing their team there, even after a Game 1 loss. “I know all the players are having the time of their life and really excited and wanting to win,” Hewitt said. “But as a fan, just seeing the whole school (rally) together… it’s really cool to see.
“It has brought everybody together from the lower school all the way up to the high school.” Davis said he hadn’t witnessed the Eagles get past the quarterfinals until this year.
“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t gotten past the elite eight,” Davis said. “So, to see them do it? It’s pretty. It’s pretty cool.”
Hewitt said center fielder Michael Mullinax was his favorite player, while Davis said first baseman Lukas Farris was his favorite. Smith congratulated all the players on the team.
“Oh, man. I don’t discriminate. I don’t pick and choose (favorites). All of our players…I know them personally. So I’m rooting them on. That’s awesome.”
