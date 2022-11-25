Christopher Dunn kicked two field goals in overtime Friday and North Carolina State came out with a 30-27 victory when North Carolina’s Noah Burnette’s 35-yard attempt was wide left to end the second overtime in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Host North Carolina — which still advances to the ACC Championship Game — forced overtime as time expired in regulation when Drake Maye found Antoine Green with a 4-yard touchdown pass and Burnette converted the extra-point kick.
A snap before the tying play, Maye scrambled and threw 4 yards to tight end John Copenhaver on third down, but video review overturned the call of touchdown and 2 seconds were put back on the clock.
The Tar Heels gained their first lead of the game on Burnette’s 26-yard field goal in the first overtime. Dunn then extended the game with a 32-yarder of his own. In the second OT, Dunn was true with his third field goal of the game (he missed on in the third quarter), and Burnette missed his second in four attempts on the day.
The Wolfpack (8-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid and won an ACC road game for the first time this year. The Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) have lost two straight but meet Clemson next week in the ACC Championship Game.
NC State quarterback Ben Finley finished 27-for-40 for 271 yards with two touchdowns — including a 26-yard scoring pass to Devin Carter with 3:54 to play that gave the Wolfpack a 24-17 lead. Finley, the younger brother of former Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley, became NC State’s fourth starting quarterback across the last seven games.
No. 23 Texas 38, Baylor 27
Bijan Robinson ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns as Texas stayed in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a come-from-behind win over Baylor on Friday afternoon in the regular-season finale for both teams in Austin, Texas.
The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) will play in the league championship game against TCU if Kansas beats Kansas State on Saturday night. Texas’ eight regular-season wins are its most since 2018, when it beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to finish 10-4.
After Robinson’s 1-yard TD run gave Texas the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter, Roschon Johnson added some insurance when he hurdled over a defender for an 11-yard score, his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27
Brady Cook passed for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for 138 yards and a score as Missouri defeated Arkansas Friday in Columbia, Mo.
Dominic Lovett caught six passes for 130 yards for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference), who won the Battle Line Rivalry trophy and gained bowl eligibility.
KJ Jefferson completed 20 of 27 passes for 205 yards two touchdowns and ran for another for the Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5).
Missouri outgained Arkansas 468 to 318, earned seven sacks and forced two turnovers.
No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 24 Cincinnati 24
Tyjae Spears rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and No. 19 Tulane defeated host Cincinnati to win the American Athletic Conference regular-season title Friday afternoon.
Spears had his sixth consecutive 100-yard rushing game and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season as the Green Wave (10-2, 7-1) earned the host spot in the AAC championship game Dec. 3.
Michael Pratt added a 30-yard touchdown pass to Duece Watts that provided the winning points with 5:10 left.
