Former Pebblebrook High School standout and current Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton was able to give the experience of a lifetime to one of his biggest fans.
Fourteen-year-old Josh Hunter is a passionate basketball player and Sexton fan who recently overcame a serious ailment after being diagnosed with congenital heart disease.
In 2017, when Hunter was scheduled to undergo valve replacement surgery, he was discussing basketball players with neighbor Lisa Hendrick, and that was his first time he had heard of Sexton.
Hendrick thought a useful way for Hunter to spend his eventual down time would be to spend his time researching some of the best players. She mentioned Sexton, a player she knew personally who was then playing for Alabama. Hendrick's son, Ashton, and Sexton had been best friends since the sixth grade and had grown up playing basketball at her house.
Following the surgery, Hunter starting watching everything Sexton did, and he quickly became his idol. He dreamed of the day he could actually meet him.
Lisa Hendrick surprised Hunter recently by bringing Sexton to his driveway while he was playing basketball with his friends.
Sexton, who had just completed his rookie season with the Cavaliers, did not come empty-handed or alone, as he walked up with his family and an official No. 2 Cavaliers jersey for Hunter.
The two talked about Hunter's goals and what the NBA's daily routine was like while they shot baskets. Hunter’s friends were able to join in the fun as Sexton took time to take photos with everyone, and they were all given a signed bobblehead.
Hunter was not the only one receiving gifts. As a thank you for spending his time, Ashton Hendrick presented Sexton with a photo collage that told the story of how the two grew up together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.