Georgia has hired former USC track and field coach Caryl Smith Gilbert as Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field.
Smith Gilbert is fresh off leading the USC women to an NCAA Outdoor National Championship as well as securing a top five finish for the USC men. It was the second national title for the USC women in the past three seasons.
The hire is a notable milestone for Georgia, as Smith Glibert will become the first female head coach of a men’s sports program in the university’s history.
“It's an honor to be Georgia's first female head coach of a men's sport,” said Smith Gilbert. “I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA's strong program and compete for and win SEC and National Championships. I am excited to get started in Athens."
"I am thrilled to welcome Caryl Smith Gilbert to the University of Georgia,” said Georgia Director of Athetics Josh Brooks. “She is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better. Caryl exudes energy and passion that resonates with student-athletes, recruits and colleagues.”
The news came on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the official announcement that coach Petros Kyprianou would not be returning for another season at Georgia after seven seasons with the Bulldogs.
“We are so thankful to Petros for all he has done for UGA track and field during his tenure,” Brooks said on Kyprianou. “He has elevated the profile for our program, made Georgia track and field consistently successful on the national stage and won two national championships. He established a firm foundation that we will be able to continue to build upon. We wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Smith Gilbert spent eight seasons at USC in the same position she will hold at Georgia, leading the men’s and women’s teams to a combined 16 top ten finishes during her tenure there.
Georgia track and field had a strong showing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships as well, as the women finished third and the men finished eighth. Smith Gilbert will set her sights on bringing more National Championships to the Georgia track and field program in the coming seasons.
(0) comments
