ATLANTA – Ahead of his first season as Florida's coach, Billy Napier is already aware of the challenge that awaits him in the Southeastern Conference.
“This is the SEC,” Napier said Wednesday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Quality personnel, quality coaching, the footprint, the passion. It is the standard, it sets the bar. There's so much momentum. The credibility and the stability. One of the greatest slogans of all time is, ‘It just means more,’ right? I think that explains it very well.”
The 42-year-old Napier, who came to Florida after leading the Sun Belt Conference's Louisiana-Lafayette to a 40-12 record over four seasons, is looking to lead the Gators back to the top of the SEC East as they face a difficult schedule, which features a matchup against Utah to open the season.
“We've got a very challenging schedule, obviously, in the SEC East, to go along with LSU and (Texas) A&M as the crossover West opponents,” Napier said. “Pac-12 champ Utah comes to town for the home opener. We're on the road at Florida State on a Friday night. It's a six-day turnaround. Then, we play South Florida and Eastern Washington in non-conference play as well.”
After a disappointing 2-6 conference record under Dan Mullen last season, Florida is looking to regain the it they once had when it won the SEC East in 2019.
“When you take over an organization, a team, you quickly get to work on what are the issues -- 'What are the problems?' -- coming up with really good solutions,” Napier said. “It's one day at a time, it's one person at a time. I think that's the approach we're taking.”
Napier returns to the SEC for the first season since a four-year stint as Alabama's wide receivers coach from 2013-16, and he had nothing but praise for what he learned from working for Nick Saban.
“He's created opportunities for me because of the things that I learned from him,” said Napier, who was a quarterback at Furman. “He hired me twice, gave me an opportunity as an analyst, brought me back as a position coach, and really helped me in a difficult time there when my dad got diagnosed with ALS -- really helped me in a lot of different ways. Coach has been great, man.”
During his time at Alabama, Napier also worked alongside current Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was Saban's defensive coordinator for Napier’s first three years.
Napier praised Smart’s ability to compete after he led Georgia to its first national championship since the 1980 season.
“Nothing but respect for Kirby,” Napier said. "I mean, the guy's an unbelievable football coach, leader. He's a fantastic person. Unbelievable competitor.”
After working and developing alongside current SEC head coaches, Napier already likes the work ethic shown by his new team.
“I like our football team,” he said. “I like how they've embraced the work. I think they love to compete. I think they're tough. I think we do have a little bit of an edge. I think there's a sense that there's respect to be earned.”
With the last three national championships won by three different SEC teams -- LSU, Alabama and Georgia -- Napier knows the path to a national championship, already aware of the work that he and his team will have to do to prepare for the next season.
“I think we're all aware, if you can win your division, you can be a national championship contender," Napier said. "The path, it's been proven.
“We're consumed with Florida right now. We've got a lot of grass to mow, right? It's our grass, not anybody else's. We've got a lot of work to do.”
