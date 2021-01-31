Mount Paran’s Carter Koza and John Thomason recently placed third out of 118 fishing teams at the first Georgia High School Association bass fishing region qualifier at Lake Seminole.
The Eagles’ duo will now advance to the GHSA State Bass Fishing Championship on May 8 at Lake Lanier.
“It was a hit or miss thing,” Koza said. “Knowing that when we qualified, just being able to fish the state championship in Lanier, which is closer to us, and hopefully win that one, too.”
Koza and Thomason caught the five fish limit, weighing 17-pounds, 13-ounces.
Bowynn Brown and Shane Dill from Bainbridge High School won the qualifier with fish weighing 25.15 lbs., while Storm Clark and Nash Fox from Harris County placed second with 19.14 lbs.
Koza and Thomason were the only team from Cobb County in the first qualifier.
There will be three other qualifying tournaments before state. Feb. 13 teams will fish at West Point Lake, March 20 they will be at Lake Oconee and Lake Hatwell on April 10.
“The way Seminole is, you’ll not catch a fish one day and you’ll catch 20 lbs. the next,” Carter Koza said. ‘It was just one of those deals where you have to put your head down and have some confidence.”
Koza and Thomason have been fishing since they were young, but only Koza started tournament fishing when he was in eighth grade.
“This is my first year tournament fishing for the school,” Thomason said. “But I’ve always fished when I was young and fished with my dad.”
Koza has received a scholarship to attend and be a part of the Eagle Angler Bass Fishing Team at Carson-Newman University in Tennessee.
“My sister actually got a scholarship there two years ago,” Koza said. “So I’ll fish with her in college.”
Thomason will be attending Georgia Southern University where he plans to walk on as a co-angler in the future.
“I think my first year I’m just going to try and settle in and get used to being in college,” Thomason said. “And then maybe pursue the sport after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.