MARIETTA – Mount Vernon Presbyterian pulled away in the second half to earn a 61-46 victory over Mount Bethel Christian in a matchup that was for first place in Division I Region 6A on Friday.
The victory secured the Mustangs (17-8, 7-2) the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 6A tournament, while the Eagles (17-6, 7-2) settled for the second seed. The loss also snapped their five-game winning streak.
Mount Vernon led 29-22 after a clean first half that did not have a foul called in the first quarter, or a free throw shot by either team.
The Mustangs quickly built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, one that remained in place nearly the entire second half.
Xavier Shegog led Mount Vernon with 17 points, Kenneth Southall had 12 and Dennis Scott added 10.
The Mustangs opened the game with a 7-2 scoring run, capped by a 3-pointer from Scott. However, Mount Bethel drew back within two points by the end of the first quarter as the Eagles trailed 13-11.
Mount Vernon guard Gabe Alterman drained a 3-pointer and then scored again just a few seconds later with a layup to open the second quarter. The Eagles’ Zach Rodene answered with back-to-back baskets of his own and drew the game back to one possession, but the Mustangs scored the last four points to go up at the half 29-22.
