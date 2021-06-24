Five local players competed this week in the Georgia State Golf Association’s 56th annual Junior Championship at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
Mount Paran Christian’s Ethan Smith was the leading Cobb County player, finishing in an eight-way tie for ninth place at 1-over par. Smith shot rounds of 73-72-72, but he just missed out on earning a spot on the Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match team, which went to players finishing in the top eight.
Woodstock’s Connor Macmillan paced the Cherokee County competitors, tying for 18th place with rounds of 69-75-75 to finish at 3-over. He was six shots better than Sequoyah's Garrett Armbrust, who shot rounds of 72-78-75 to tie for 41st at 9-over.
Mount Paran’s Tucker Thompson finished another shot back in a four-way tie for 44th. He shot rounds of 78-75-73 to finish 10-over.
Thomasville resident Jack Boltja (65-66-78) won the tournament, finishing at 7-under for a two-shot victory over Statham’s Luke Koenig and Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith.
Girls Championship
Powder Springs resident Annika Gomeyac shot rounds of 81-81-74 to shoot 20-over par as the top local finisher in the 42nd annual Girls Championship at Valdosta Country Club.
Creekview’s Makena Dubois had a slow start with an opening-round 86, but she put together two strong rounds of 78-75 to finish at 23-over and in 22nd place.
Walton’s McKensey Kaseta was a shot further back with rounds of 81-78-78 for a 23rd-place finish at 24-over.
Walker’s Ella Stoll finished in a two-way tie for 27th place after finishing 28-over with rounds of 81-85-78.
Duluth resident Hailey Han, who finished 1-over with rounds of 75-70-72, won the event by three strokes over Hamilton’s Camryn Coffield.
