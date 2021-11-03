Mount Paran Christian pitcher Paul Farley announced he will play his college baseball at Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound junior made his announcement on social media. He chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech and Auburn.
“I got a lot of attention later in the fall season, so I had narrowed down my top three college-wise,” Farley said. “I wanted to visit all three so I could make sure I wasn’t making any regrets or mistakes in the choosing decision. UGA treated me like I was their priority, and obviously I love Athens and Georgia itself, and I like the coaches a lot.”
Farley said he is looking forward to developing as a player and making new relationships once he gets to Athens in the fall of 2023.
“Obviously, I want to develop as a player, and I feel like Georgia can help me do that. That is why I picked them," Farley said. "Hopefully, I can keep going step by step in the process and get drafted by the end of junior year (at Georgia). That’s the goal.”
During the 2021 season, Farley was a part of Mount Paran's Class A Private state championship team. The right-hander finished the season with 24 strikeouts, six earned runs, eight walks and a 1.63 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
That included pitching eight innings of two-run ball in the semifinals against Fellowship Christian, and he earned the save in Game 1 of the championship series against Wesleyan.
Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said Farley served mostly as a reliever last season, but he is expecting his role to change more during his last two seasons with the Eagles.
Reese said he thinks Georgia is a great fit for Farley.
“I think he will fit in great,” Reese said. “It is kind of a high-energy (place). Coach (Scott) Stricklin and coach (Sean) Kenny, they have a real positive environment -- a get-after attitude -- and that works perfectly into Paul’s personality.”
