Mount Paran Christian's Kara Dunn recently reached the 1,000-point mark for her high school career.
Dunn reached the milestone in a 47-43 victory over Norcross last Saturday, only seven games into her junior season.
For the year, Dunn is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, and three blocks per game for Mount Paran (6-1).
“As I take off my mother hat and put on my coach’s hat, I must say that it is an honor to coach Kara because she has proven to be not only a hard-working, talented basketball player, but an excellent teammate as well," said Stephanie Dunn, Kara's mother and Mount Paran's girls basketball coach, in an email. "She is a selfless player and absolutely loves being a part of this team. I’m not sure if I would have fully understood these qualities from being a mother in the stands, but being up close and personal as a coach, I can see and understand her mindset so much more. She is a fierce competitor who gives her all and loves to win.”
Kara Dunn, a 6-foot forward, has multiple scholarship offers from Power Five programs, including Georgia, Florida State , Georgia Tech, Florida, Indiana, Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn, Miami and Wake Forest, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.