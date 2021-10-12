Mount Paran Christian's Kara Dunn had more than 20 Division I offers to choose from, but in the end, she decided to play her college basketball close to home.
Dunn chose a route through the Atlantic Coast Conference, committing to play at Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot senior is coming off a season in which she led Mount Paran to the second round of the Class A Private school playoffs by averaging 26.4 points per game, including six 30-point games and a season-high 41 against Class AAAAAA Brookwood.
Dunn also pulled down 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 4.6 seals and two blocks per game.
Dunn, who chose Georgia Tech over Georgia, Mississippi State and North Carolina State, made her announcement Monday on social media.
"Thank you to everyone who has helped me become the player I am today that is able to play at this level," Dunn tweeted. "Specifically I would like to thank my parents for placing me in the right environments for me to thrive in the sport I love, Coach Bruce and Coach Miller along with the Peak Performance family, my teammates that have been with me throughout my career, Coach Bush and the Starz family for giving me the best last two summers of aau and to everyone who has supported me. Through much prayer and talking with my family, I have come to the decision that I want to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Tech."
Dunn is following in the path of her parents. Her mother, Stephanie, who is Mount Paran's coach, played at Georgia under legendary coach Andy Landers and was part of the Lady Bulldogs' 1995 Final Four team, while her father, Keith, played at Reinhardt and Shorter.
Kara Dunn also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia Southern, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.
Dunn, also a standout for the Mount Paran volleyball team, will begin her final basketball season at home Nov. 12, when the Lady Eagles host Tallulah Falls.
