Mount Paran Christian volleyball coach Selina Chancy reached 350 career wins after the Lady Eagles beat North Cobb Christian and Coretta Scott King in a tri-match last week.
Chancy has spent the entirety of her coaching career with the Lady Eagles.
During her time at Mount Paran, Chancy's teams have won two state titles, one state runner-up finish, five area championships and two Cobb County championships. She received the Marietta Daily Journal Cobb County Coach of the Year Award in both 2018 and in 2021, as well as the Class A/AA Private Coach of the Year Award in 2018.
For the 2022 season, Mount Paran 21-6, having played top-ranked teams in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. The team is currently undefeated and ranked first in its region and in all of Class AA.
"It has been a blessing and honor to start with a program that was fairly new and see it develop into a program that is a consistent region and state championship contender," Chancy said in a release. "The athletes and their families represent this school and its mission in their integrity, commitment to excellence and passion, which makes this job so fulfilling and so much fun."
Before entering teaching, Chancy graduated from Kennesaw State, where she played for the Owls' volleyball team, serving as the starting libero during her four years at the university and leading the team in digs three times and aces once. She played for the program's inaugural team in 2006.
