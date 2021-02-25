Before freshman Sydney Chambley took the field at Jack Turner Stadium for the first time, junior Lacey Fincher gave her some advice to start her college career.
“Don’t let the big moments affect what you do in the small moments,” Fincher said.
Transitioning from high school softball to playing on ESPN is a big step for anyone. For Georgia’s 10 freshmen, they have learned to look up to their upperclassman for advice and motivation in their first year.
“The upperclassmen have done a phenomenal job,” Chambley said. “I think they have blown up my phone the most and they’ve been the most encouraging and uplifting teammates ever.”
The 2021 Georgia softball team has a veteran-heavy roster. The Bulldogs have nine seniors on the roster this year, enough to field an entire lineup. But the freshmen haven't been brushed off into the background.
Many on the team see this mix of inexperience and experience as an advantage.
“We have a lot of depth,” said senior pitcher Mary Wilson Avant. “Our freshmen are insanely talented. The returners are insanely talented, and we also have really good chemistry.”
Over the first two weekends of the season, Chambley and fellow freshman Jayda Kearney have been hitting at a high level. Both started six of Georgia’s seven games so far and have made an instant impact.
Chambley, who recently won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, started the season hitting .438, good enough to rank second on the team. The strong start included three home runs, three triples and 10 RBIs. Chambley leads the Bulldogs in all three of those statistics and has quickly become one of the best hitters in the SEC. Kearney is also off to a hot start hitting .313 so far.
Freshman pitcher Madison Kerpics has also been a weapon for head coach Lu Harris-Champer to start the year. In her four appearances for the Bulldogs, Kerpics has an ERA of 1.24 and has held opponents to a batting average of .056. This class of young Bulldogs is clearly talented, but Harris-Champer knows there is more to the game than physical ability.
Chemistry has been a focus to start the season for this mixed class Bulldog team. Harris-Champer puts an emphasis on togetherness and leadership even when the team is at practice.
“It is fun to see the trust they have built over the time that we haven’t been able to play outside competition,” Harris-Champer said. “We play a lot of intersquads [scrimmages] and within that they have become strong and united as one.”
Veteran players like Fincher, Jessica Morgan and Mary Wilson Avant have been vocal leaders for Georgia to start the season. Whether it is at practice or in a game, they have given the freshman class an example to look up to. Fincher has voiced her support of the freshman and her confidence in them has allowed the young players to step up and succeed.
“Have confidence in yourself,” Fincher said. “Say, ‘I am great, I can do this, I do deserve to be here,’”
