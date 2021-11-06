CARTERSVILLE -- Mount Paran Christian volleyball team broke down Athens Academy’s backcourt in four sets to win the Class A Private school state championship on Saturday at LakePoint Sports Complex.
The Lady Eagles won 25-12, 25-19, 25-16, and 25-18 to claim its second state championship in the last four seasons (2018).
Mount Paran continued its dominance from the regular season into the postseason. Building off its Cobb County Region tournament win earlier in the season, they rolled to five straight wins, really being pushed only in the state quarterfinals when it needed five sets to beat Brookstone.
“When we won Cobb County (Region Tournament) I think that's the moment we realized we could win state,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. “We knew we had the ability to be the best in the county, region, and state. I know that only nine girls play, but all 16 of these girls are phenomenal and dedicated to their craft. Every practice was intense and just focused on being prepared for this state playoff.”
The first set started slow as teams faced state championship jitters and made serving errors. The Lady Eagles regrouped sending a kill down the middle of the court to take the early lead 2-1. Two intense rallies that featured low digs by Paige Armstong and an outside corner spike by Kaitlyn Moran extended Mount Paran’s lead.
The Lady Spartans were able to get close, but upfront blocks from Kara Dunn and Moran gave the Lady Eagles the momentum they needed to go on a 6-1 spurt. Athens was forced to readjust its back court due to its inability to hit over Mount Paran’s tall blockers.
The Lady Eagles continued to take advantage of weak spots to go on multiple runs that featured kills from outside hitter Sarah Schwartz and aces from Claire Jordan to make it 23-11. A kill to the outside corner by Dunn gave Mount Paran matchpoint at 24-11. The Lady Eagles took the set with a double block at the net from Dunn and Moran with a 25-12 win.
Mount Paran's dominant offensive attack continued in the second set as it opened going on a 5-0 run. Athens Academy managed to only put points on the board when the Lady Eagles made hitting or serving errors. Mount Paran's ability to find open space in the Lady Spartians’ coverage allowed them to extend the lead to 10-3.
Athens Academy pulled within three with backcourt hits and kills sent down the middle. Mount Paran maintained the lead with hard hits over the net by Schwartz making the score 17-9. The Lady Spartans regained control of their side of the net to go on a 5-0 run, but their efforts would soon go unnoticed as Mount Paran continued to work the middle of the court and took the second set 25-19.
Key components of the Lady Eagles success were the upfront protection of the net from middle blocker Dunn and backcourt coverage of libero Armstrong. Both players played a prominent role for their teams success in the regular season.
Dunn had 325 kills, 78 blocks, and 16 attacks. Armstong came into the game with 654 digs, 412 service receptions, 49 attacks, and 8 kills.
“Our libero (Armstong) was the only other player from the last state championship team in 2018,” Chancy said. “She was a setter and her leadership she has shown over the years is one the reasons where we are today. She was not letting anything drop and I think that just got everyone fired up. I was very impressed with the blocking by Kara (Dunn). A lot of people say blocking is not important in high school but I disagree. I think that's what sets us apart.”
The third set saw a different Athens Academy as they came in with a determined mindset, opening up the set on a 3-0 run. After attaining its first lead of the day, the Lady Spartians continued to add to their lead by forcing Mount Paran to make hitting errors and spiking around blocks for a 10-6 lead.
Kills by Dunn brought the Lady Eagles within two. The Mount Paran backcourt began to leave open space giving Athens Academy the advantage to further extend its lead to 17-11 enroute to winning the third set.
The Lady Spartans opened the fourth set with the same energy, scoring the first two points. After Mount Paran leveled the score with back-to-back kills from Dunn, the Lady Eagles began to take control after an upfront block by Annie Elliott which gave them a 9-7 lead.
Three consecutive hitting errors by Athens Academy extended Mount Paran’s lead to 13-9. The Lady Eagles began to find holes in court coverage with kills to the outside corners to make it 17-11. A loud roar from the crowd gave the Lady Eagles the last boost of energy they needed to close out the match.
