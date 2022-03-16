The Mount Paran Christian golf team won the Cobb County Invitational by three shots over Walton on Tuesday. From left are coach Scott Varner, Zach Peterson, Cooper Thompson, individual champion Jace Butcher, Ethan Sutton, Conner Bohn and Tucker Thompson.
MARIETTA -- Mount Paran Christian built a big lead Monday and then held on Tuesday to win the Cobb County Invitational at City Club Marietta.
The Eagles shot a team total of 15-over par 299 to edge Walton by three shots. Allatoona and Harrison tied for third at 312, while North Cobb Christian rounded out the top five at 314.
For Mount Paran, it was its first win of the year, and coach Scott Varner said it would help set the foundation for the rest of the season.
"(The score) was under 300 -- that's for starters," Varner said, "but it clears a hurdle for them. Last year, they had so many seconds and thirds, so getting a win to start the season is big."
Mount Paran was led by Jace Butcher, who shot 3-under par for the tournament. Ethan Smith shot 2-over 73, Tucker Thompson shot 79, Conner Bohn 82 and Cooper Thompson and Zach Peterson both shot 84. The four best scores were counted for the team score each day.
Butcher, playing in his first tournament after transferring back to Mount Paran from North Carolina, started the first day on the front nine and birdied three of his last four holes to shoot 3-under 33. He followed in the blustery conditions Tuesday with an even-par 35, which included one birdie and one bogey.
However, Butcher's round was highlighted by an unlikely par on the 18th hole -- his seventh of the day -- to maintain momentum.
"I drove it right behind the trees," he said. "I was able to get a punch shot that ran up the slope and came back down about 15 feet short of the green. From there, I chipped it up to about a foot. When I got to the trees, it looked like I had no shot."
Butcher's par kept him at 1-over for the day, and he got back to even with a 20-foot birdie on his final hole, the 11th.
North Cobb Christian's John Brady Knight finished two shots back at 1-under 70, while North Cobb's Cooper Tendick, Walton's Tyler Call and Allatoona's Jackson Stone all finished in a tie for third at even-par 71. Smith was sixth, Walton's Scott Crow and Harrison's John Huffman tied for seventh at 4-over 75 and Walton's Sam Gomeyac, North Cobb's Sebastiaan Schutte and Wheeler's Eri Epstein all finished at 5-over 76 to tie for ninth.
