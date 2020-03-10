MARIETTA — Not bad for Mount Paran Christian’s first tournament of the season.
The Eagles shot a team total 290 to win the Cobb County Golf Championship on Tuesday at the Marietta City Club. Lassiter finished second at 310 strokes. Hillgrove (317) was third, Allatoona took fourth (329) and Walker (336) rounded out the top five.
“For these guys, they know what’s at stake for the year,” Mount Paran coach Scott Varner said. “We have a very good team. They are solid across the way. This is our first event of the year, and we got a heavy loaded tournament schedule.”
Parker Rostowsky claimed low medalist honors with a 2-under par 69 during the two-day event. He was bogey-free on the front nine Monday while shooting 33. On the back nine, he closed with a double bogey, but it was offset by a chip-in eagle on 13.
“I played pretty good,” Rostowsky said. “I left a couple of strokes out there that could help the team. I’m looking forward to the season. We get to start with a win.”
Connor Meyer was six strokes better on the back nine Tuesday to finish with a 1-under 70. Meyer finished strong with birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 17.
Tucker Thompson also recovered from a slow start Monday. He followed an opening 42 with Tuesday’s 35. His lone birdie on 17 got the shot back he lost with a bogey on 11.
“I think he got through his first day playing as a freshman, which helps,” Varner said. “I think him getting past that and just getting out here playing (Tuesday) helped obviously for his sake.
For Lassiter, Will Harty and Garrett Collier shot identical 38-37 scores to finish with 75s.
Jack Hudson finished with a 77 after shooting even 36 in the front and 41 in the back. Jack Shade finished with an 83.
Adam Borowski led Hillgrove with a 75, Eric Penland carded a 76. Ben Hardin shot 81.
Allatoona’s Jaden Saunders was nine strokes better on the back nine with a 36 and finished with an 81 to tie teammates Jackson Morrell and Jackson Stone with 81.
For Walker, Ben Powell shot 38 both days for a 76, and Caden Cowan shot a 77.
North Cobb’s Cooper Tendick tied Mount Paran’s Meyer with the second lowest score of 70. He finished his round with birdies on Nos. 2, 7, and 9 on the front nine Tuesday. In Monday’s round he was 3 over with 4 holes left before making birdie on 18, and an eagle on 10.
