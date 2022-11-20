The Mount Paran Christian cheerleading team recently won its 11th straight state championship in competition cheer held at the Macon Centreplex.
The team faced not only a new competitive class when the Eagles moved up to Class AA, but also extended its streak with a new coaching staff led by McKenzie Rutan, Shelley Ray, and Nikki Hamilton.
“We could not be more proud of these 16 young ladies," Ray said in a release. "Sustaining this level of success for 11 years, especially after moving up a classification this season, is a huge testament to their relentless work ethic, self-discipline, and commitment to excellence.”
To date, the squad is the only team in Georgia, in any classification, to have won 11 consecutive cheer titles. The streak began with the 2012-13 season.
Competition cheerleading is acknowledged as an Olympic sport and has been recognized by the GHSA/NCAA for more than 25 years. The cheer squad holds the most consecutive state championships for any sport in Cobb County, and is closing in on the Walton girls tennis team's mark of 13 titles in 14 years, and 16 championships in 18 years, between 2001 and 2018.
This 11th consecutive title also puts the competition cheer team second in most consecutive titles in the state in any sport behind Jefferson High School wrestling, which won every year from 2001 to 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.