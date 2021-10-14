KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian claimed the Region 7A Private volleyball title on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over North Cobb Christian at Hughes Gymnasium.
“It’s amazing,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. “It’s been a few years since we have done it, so we are really excited.”
After Mount Paran won the first set 25-18, North Cobb Christian fought back to win the second set 25-22. Mount Paran went on to win the last two, 25-21 and 25-20.
“I’m very proud of them,” North Cobb Christian coach Sara Mitchell said. “They fought until the end, and that’s all I asked for, that’s all I can ever ask for.”
In the win, Chancy said middle blocker Kara Dunn played a huge role for her team.
“It seemed like when she was on the court, she was blocking or hitting every point,” she said. “She just dominated, and I think helped give everyone else confidence that if they did their job then we could do it.”
Now, both teams look ahead to the Class A-Private state tournament that starts next week. The first round will be held Oct. 20.
With the win, Mount Paran claimed the No. 1 seed going into playoffs and will play the No. 4 seed out of Region 5A Private -- Galloway -- in the first round, while North Cobb Christian got the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 seed Wesleyan. Both teams earned home court advantage in the first round.
Chancy said the match-up Thursday was great preparation for the playoffs.
“It’s great knowing we get home court advantage for at least the first two rounds, that’s always a great feeling.” Chancy said. “I really feel like (North Cobb Christian) is one of the other top competitive teams in Class A, so I think it is good preparation for (next week).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.