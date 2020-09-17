Mount Paran Christian’s volleyball team has started the 2020 season strong, putting itself in position to have a deep playoff run and, potentially, the chance to win a second state championship in three seasons.
The Lady Eagles, 12-4 overall and 1-0 in Region 7A, and they already have wins over defending Class AAAAAA state champion Allatoona and rival Walker, which advanced to the Class A state championship match last season and defeated Mount Paran four times in the process.
In addition, Mount Paran has posted wins over Class AAAAAAA squads Etowah and Hillgrove, along with Class AAAAAA’s River Ridge.
Coach Selina Chancy said the Lady Eagles’ strength and versatility has led to the good start, and all 14 players have had significant roles as part of the success.
“In our game against Walker, two of our starters weren’t having a great night,” Chancy said of the five-set victory earlier this month. “Two of our girls came off the bench and played an awesome game.”
Having players ready to contribute, especially on defense, is a positive that Chancy said she has noticed.
Junior setter and team captain Paige Armstrong has been a power player this season. She is averaging 8.5 assists per set and has 356 total. She also has 143 digs, and 29 kills.
Junior Mary Lusk leads Mount Paran with 260 digs, while juniors Kara Dunn and Caroline Puley have 22 and 13 blocks, respectively.
Chancy, who has been the Lady Eagles’ coach since 2011, has seen the team become one of Cobb County’s most consistent winners. During her tenure, Mount Paran brought home area titles and a Cobb County championship in addition to the state title in 2018.
“When I first started with the program, there wasn’t really a clear direction,” Chancy said. “The girls kind of just played for fun and not competitively.
“It’s really cool to see the girls adapt to the culture change and grow a hunger to play. We even have a group of fifth-graders that want to play for us in the future.”
While the Lady Eagles have gotten off to a good start, they have had to deal with adversity. A team member tested positive for the coronavirus, which resulted in everyone going into quarantine for the last two weeks.
Mount Paran is scheduled to return to the floor Tuesday against Christian Heritage. Chancy said the Lady Eagles have remained positive and focused through the stoppage of play.
“Every year, we pick a word that we make our word of the year,” Chancy said. “This year, we choose ‘gratitude’ because we agreed that we should just have grateful attitudes every week when we get to play.”
Chancy said the team also chose “gratitude” while thinking about their former classmates who played other sports and did not get to play their spring seasons because of the pandemic.
