EMERSON -- Mount Paran Christian made the jump to Class AA, but it made no difference as the Lady Eagles claimed their second straight state championship Friday at LakePoint Sports' Champions Center.
With its 28th consecutive win, Mount Paran beat Landmark Christian in straight sets, behind a dominating performance from hitters Sarah Schwartz and Claire Jordan.
After going back-and-forth in the first set, the Lady Eagles (47-6) settled in and took control the rest of the way.
“It is very exciting,” said coach Selina Chancy, who also led Mount Paran to a state title in 2018. “I am very happy for my seniors because this was their opportunity to get two. We wanted to do it this season for them. They have been awesome leaders, and they really earned it today.”
The Lady Eagles fell into a 3-0 hole to open the match, and they trailed 16-9 midway through the first et. Schwartz responded with a powerful kill and led a 5-1 run before Landmark Christian (33-9) called a timeout to regroup.
Trailing 20-16, Schwartz and Jordan combined for three kills, while a block from Annie Elliott tied the score at 20-all.
“In the first set, we did not start out so hot,” Chancy said. “It was just a moment of us knowing that is not how we play. That was not our capability. We needed to figure it out and reset, and they did. They were determined and hungry.”
Mount Paran took its first lead of the match at 22-21, and two straight kills from Schwartz sealed a 25-23 first-set victory.
“At first, we really struggled with serve-receive, but once coach Chancy called a timeout, we calmed down and started talking more,” Schwartz said. “We felt more confident.”
That confidence radiated throughout the second set.
The Lady Eagles raced to a 3-0 lead after three straight kills from Samantha Buff, Jordan and Elliott. They pulled ahead 12-3 after Schwartz registered two quick kills.
Landmark pulled within three points at 18-15, but three violations stifled its budding momentum. Schwartz tallied another kill and combined with Riley Duncan for a block at the net as Mount Paran pushed the lead up to 23-15. Another combined block between Kaitlyn Moran and Duncan finished off the 25-18 second-set win.
Landmark held a rather significant size advantage, with a pair of 6-foot-3 players patrolling the net in Iyanna Garvin and Christina Whiting. Mount Paran, though, was unfazed and attacked them head-on.
“I kept reminding our girls that they are significantly taller than us, but they were not hitting any higher than we do,” Chancy said. “If we got to those blocks and were in the right spots on defense, it is not any different than any other team. They believed it, and they were not intimidated.”
Much like the first set, the third set was back-and-forth early as neither team gained any significant traction. Mount Paran trailed 5-4 early before Schwartz’s kill tied it, and shortly after, she gave the Lady Eagles an 8-7 advantage with another kill.
Mount Paran began recapturing momentum when Moran’s ace provided a 13-10 lead.
Kills from Moran and Jordan pushed the Lady Eagles’ lead to 19-16, and a sweep became increasingly probable. Landmark kept the set close and trailed 20-18 with a kill from Whiting, but a kill from Jordan and a block from Schwartz brought the Lady Eagles two points from a championship.
Swartz powered a kill through the Lady War Eagles’ defenders, and following a hit out of bounds, Mount Paran was crowned the Class AA champion.
Mount Paran, which has not lost since Sept. 3, looked unbeatable once it settled into the title match. The Lady Eeagles have 83 wins over the last two seasons, and their dominance showed with consecutive state championships in two separate classifications.
“I am in shock,” Schwartz said. “I thought we were going to win, but with really getting there and all the work that we put in paying off, it is amazing. We have been working since May, throughout the summer and the first day that GHSA allowed us to practice. We’ve been working so hard from the beginning to get here.”
