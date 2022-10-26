KENNESAW -- Mount Paran Christian moved one step toward its state championship follow-up, defeating Callaway in straight sets following Wednesday's Class AA state quarterfinal at Hughes Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles (44-6), last year's Class A Private champion, will have to hit the road for the semifinals, traveling to Savannah Arts Academy on Saturday.
“We just have a really competitive, deep team,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. “Every single person on our team is playing at a high level, so our practices are really competitive and intense.”
Mount Paran had not lost a single set in its last five matches leading up to the match with Callaway (16-15). That trend continued as the Lady Eagles swept in dominant fashion, 25-5, 25-9, 25-6.
The Lady Eagles took early momentum in the first set as they won 13 consecutive points to open the match. Kaitlyn Moran served during the stretch, picking up four aces and two assists before Mount Paran conceded its first point.
Moran stayed busy for the rest of the match as she made another 21 assists before it was over.
Outside hitters Claire Jordan and Sarah Schwartz used the assists well. Jordan made eight kills and Schwartz 13 to help push Mount Paran way in front.
The Lady Eagles were also very organized defensively. They rarely surrendered a point from an attacking shot from Callaway, with most of the Lady Cavaliers' points coming from Mount Paran errors.
The dominant performance was an encouraging sign for the Lady Eagles as they look to win a second straight state championship.
“We’ve just got to stay humble,” Chancy said. “We’ve just got to remember that anybody can beat us on any given day, so we’ve got to bring our best all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.