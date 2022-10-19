KENNESAW -- Top-ranked Mount Paran Christian got its quest for a second straight state volleyball championship off to a strong start with a 3-0 victory over Drew Charter on Wednesday in a first-round Class AA playoff match at Hughes Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles (43-6), who won the Class A Private state title last year and are the Area 6AA champions, dominated from start to finish, winning 25-2, 25-6, 25-6 to advance to a second-round match at home against either Murray County or Union County on Saturday.
“Everyone played and everyone played well, so that’s good,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said.
Mount Paran jumped out in front quickly in the first set as it took a 5-0 lead, with Sadie Parkinson serving three aces and Sarah Schwartz contributing a kill. Drew Charter (7-6) finally scored on a Mount Paran error to cut the lead to 5-1, but the Lady Eagles went on a 20-1 run to clinch the set.
Riley Jordan scored nine of Mount Paran’s last 12 points in the first set on aces, while Claire Jordan contributed three kills for the Lady Eagles.
Mount Paran started out a little slower in the second set and was tied 2-all before scoring five unanswered points – three on aces by Schwartz – to take a 7-2 lead.
Drew outscored Mount Paran 3-1 to cut the gap to 8-5, but the Lady Eagles went on a 17-1 run to close out the second set.
Shelby Harris had three kills and two aces, while Kaitlyn Moran contributed four aces for the Lady Eagles during their run.
The third set was more of the same as Mount Paran fell behind 1-0 before scoring five unanswered points and remaining in control the rest of the way.
Moran added four more aces to her total, while Molly Cox had three aces and Sam Buff had two kills and two aces in the final set.
With one state playoff win under its belts, Chancy said she is pleased with where her team is at as Mount Paran tries to add to the state titles it won in 2018 and ’21.
“I feel like we’ve been playing so well the last few weeks, that I hope can keep building on that and that we don’t get complacent, and that when it really matters, we won’t be able to step up,” Chancy said. “I hope we can keep building on where we are.”
